LSU to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend home games

FILE – Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State in Baton Rouge, La., in this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo. LSU is requiring fans attending games at Tiger Stadium who are 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination for COVID 19 or a recent negative test. Our football team has reached 99.1% vaccination, and we are incredibly proud of them for doing their part to protect their team and their community,” Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “We are confident our fans will do the same.” (AP Photo/Patrick Dennis, File)

(WRBL/WFLA) – Louisiana State University will require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test for everyone entering Tiger Stadium during the upcoming football season.

LSU announced the new protocols on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country. The university is the first school in the SEC (Southeastern Conference) to enact such a policy.

Under the new protocols, “LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.”

According to officials, the decision was made in consultation with Governor John Bel Edwards, LSU President William F. Tate IV, LSU’s Board of Supervisors, Tiger Athletic Foundation, and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward.

“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” Tate said. “While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on game days, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.”

8 On Your Side reached out to the University of Florida to see if a vaccination mandate was on the horizon.

“The University of Florida does not have the authority to require vaccinations and will not require proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend football games this fall,” said Steve Orlando, a university spokesperson.

Orlando said fans will need to follow the policies that LSU has put into place for its stadium when the Gators play the Tigers on Oct. 16.

LSU’s policy will go into effect on Sept. 11 with their home opener against McNeese State.