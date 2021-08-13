LIVE: Legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden lies in honor at state Capitol

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden will lie in honor at the Florida Historic Capitol from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Bowden, 91, died Sunday following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Hall of Fame coach won more than 370 games. He coached 34 seasons at FSU, winning two national titles.

He is survived by his wife Ann Bowden, daughters Robyn Hines (Jack) and Ginger Madden Bowden, and sons Stephen, Terry, Tommy (Linda), and Jeff (Cindi), 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A public memorial service will take place Saturday at the Tucker Civic Center at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Trussville, Alabama on Sunday.

