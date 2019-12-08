LIST: Florida colleges playing in 2019-2020 bowl games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With College Football Playoffs set, the list of teams playing in bowl games is officially rolling out.

Out of the 38 bowl games taking place across the nation, six Florida colleges will make an appearance in a bowl game.

Below is a list of the six schools and which bowl game they will partake in:

Florida State University – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Opponent: Arizona State University

Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

University of Florida – Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida

Opponent: University of Virginia

Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

University of Central Florida – Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida

Opponent: Marshall University

Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Everything you need to know to help us #TakeoverTampa 👇 https://t.co/BmdUg3GWx8 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 8, 2019

Florida International University – Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Opponent: Arkansas State University

Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

It’s official, the Panthers are going bowling for a school-record 3rd straight season! #PawsUp 🐾 | #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/yMuqAQPf8H — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) December 8, 2019

Florida Atlantic University – Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Florida

Opponent: Southern Methodist University

Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Pony Up to Boca Raton, Mustang fans!@SMU_Football will take on Conference USA champion Florida Atlantic in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ysb3pmkTeP — American Football (@American_FB) December 8, 2019

University of Miami – Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisana

Opponent: Louisana Tech University

Dec. 26 at 4 p.m.

We are thrilled to announce our matchup for the 44th Walk-On’s Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami! pic.twitter.com/2VDLJSRJPN — Walk-On's Independence Bowl (@IndyBowl) December 8, 2019

