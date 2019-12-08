Breaking News
LIST: Florida colleges playing in 2019-2020 bowl games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With College Football Playoffs set, the list of teams playing in bowl games is officially rolling out.

Out of the 38 bowl games taking place across the nation, six Florida colleges will make an appearance in a bowl game.

Below is a list of the six schools and which bowl game they will partake in:

Florida State University – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

  • Opponent: Arizona State University
  • Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

University of Florida – Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida

  • Opponent: University of Virginia
  • Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

University of Central Florida – Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida

  • Opponent: Marshall University
  • Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Florida International University – Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

  • Opponent: Arkansas State University
  • Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic University – Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Florida

  • Opponent: Southern Methodist University
  • Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

University of Miami – Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisana

  • Opponent: Louisana Tech University
  • Dec. 26 at 4 p.m.

