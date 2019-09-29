Jennings’ late TD stakes Florida A&M in MEAC opener, 30-28

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ryan Stanley threw for 293 yards and Terrell Jennings rushed for two touchdowns, including a 6-yarder in the fourth quarter that staked Florida A&M to a 30-28 victory over Norfolk State Saturday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

There was a single turnover in the game and it figured prominently in the winning score. Norfolk State’s Juwan Carter was intercepted by Cortez Reid early in the fourth quarter and Florida A&M turned the error into points when, six plays later, Jennings found the end zone on a fourth-and-1 play from the 6-yard line.

Carter brought Norfolk State (1-4, 0-1) back within two points when he threw a strike to tight end Anthony Williams for a diving catch in the end zone. Trailing 30-28 with 1:08 remaining, the Spartans attempted an onside kick, but the ball bounced out of bounds before traveling the required 10 yards.

Florida A&M’s (3-1, 1-0) Ryan Stanley took a knee twice at midfield to seal the win.

Stanley completed 27 of 37 passes with a touchdown. Yahia Aly kicked three field goals, including a 52-yarder.

Carter was 28 of 42 for 308 yards passing and a touchdown.

