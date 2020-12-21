Indiana, Mississippi to square off in 2021 Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Indiana Hoosiers and Ole Miss Rebels will face each other in the 2021 Outback Bowl in Tampa.

The bowl game will take place on Jan. 2 at 12:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

It will be the second meeting on the gridiron in history for the two teams and the first appearance by both teams in the Outback Bowl.

“We are very excited to extend an invitation to Indiana University and the University of Mississippi to play in this year’s Outback Bowl,” said Outback Bowl Chair Rita Lowman. “These are two exciting teams with local ties that should produce a great match-up that fans are really going to enjoy watching.”

“It is a tremendous honor to play in the 35th Outback Bowl against a great opponent in Ole Miss,” stated Indiana Head Coach Tom Allen. “Our players, coaching staff, medical staff, and everyone associated with our team worked hard to navigate through this difficult season, and I am so happy everyone is getting rewarded for their efforts. Making our second-straight January bowl game shows where we are at as a program, and we are not done yet. We look forward to one more opportunity to represent Hoosier Nation!”

“We look forward to representing our university on this national stage against a top-10 opponent in Indiana,” said Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin. “The Outback Bowl is a premier postseason destination, and I’m excited for our players to experience this trip. Tampa is a special place for our family. My parents spent many years there, and I attended a number of games in the Big Sombrero when I was younger. It will be great to be back in the Bay.”

Both coaches have coached previously in Florida with Allen spending time at Temple Heights High School and Armwood High School, and Kiffin coaching at Florida Atlantic University from 2017 to 2019.

