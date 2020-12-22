Gators’ Johnson finally released from hospital following scary collapse

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Gators basketball player who was hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing during a game has finally been released from the hospital.

The family of Keyontae Johnson said he was released from the hospital Tuesday, and they “continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery.”

Johnson, a preseason standout, mysteriously collapsed during a timeout break vs. the Florida State Seminoles Saturday, Dec. 12. His diagnosis, if there is any, has not been disclosed by the team, family, or doctors.

“Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness,” his family said Tuesday. “As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.”

The family said they will share updates when the time comes.

