Gabriel, No. 13 UCF beat East Carolina 51-28 in AAC opener

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) passes against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 13 Central Florida beat East Carolina 51-28 to open its American Athletic Conference schedule.

Jaylon Robinson and Marlon Williams each had huge games as Gabriel’s top targets for the Knights. Robinson had nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Williams had a career-best 13 catches for 136 yards. UCF rolled to 632 yards but committed 19 penalties for 139 yards.

Holton Ahlers threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns for the Pirates.

ECU was making a delayed start to the season after coronavirus-related scheduling changes.

