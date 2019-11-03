FSU fires head football coach Willie Taggart

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart watches his team before the start of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida State University announced the firing of head football coach Willie Taggart just a day after their loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

FSU Athletic Director David Coburn said in a statement that Defensive Line Coach Odell Haggins, who is in his 26th season on FSU’s coaching staff, has been asking to serve as interim head coach.

“I spoke to Coach Taggart this afternoon to let him know of our decision,” said Coburn. “I met with the team and coaches immediately after that conversation to let them know of the change. It was very important to us that the student-athletes know right away.”

FSU President John Thrasher also commented on Taggart’s contract termination by saying, “I think very highly of Coach Taggart and wish him well, but in the interest of the university we had no choice but to make a change.”

Taggart is a Bradenton native and was USF’s head football coach from 2012 to 2016.

The Florida State Seminoles are 4-5 this season.

