Former USF baseball player accused of domestic violence in Temple Terrace

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A former University of South Florida baseball player was arrested in Hillsborough County last Friday on multiple charges including domestic violence, according to an affidavit.

Former catcher and infielder Jordan Santos, 22, faces charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence by strangulation, battery on a law enforcement officer and burglary of a structure with assault or battery, jail records show.

Santos is accused of punching the victim, his girlfriend of five months, multiple times in the face and body at his home in Temple Terrace on Oct. 9. He then pushed her to the ground, hit her again and choked her until she felt she was about to pass out, according to the report.

The report said the woman was able to escape and contact law enforcement, and that she had numerous cuts and abrasions on her head and shoulder area.

Santos reportedly fled the scene and was later arrested on unrelated charges. He was hospitalized before being taken to Orient Road Jail, where he was held in lieu of $6,000 bond. He was released on Sunday.

