DALLAS, Texas (WFLA) – Former Georgia quarterback and two-time national champion Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas, Texas, early Sunday morning, according to reports.

Dallas police told WFAA that Bennett was arrested around 6 a.m. for public intoxication after police received reports about a man banging on doors.

When officers arrived at the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, they encountered Bennett and “determined he was intoxicated.” He was taken to a city detention center following his arrest.

According to WFAA, the 25-year-old was released from custody shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Bennett’s arrest comes just 20 days after he led the University of Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championship victories. Bennett was also a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022.

On Jan. 9, 2023, the Georgia Bulldogs dozed over the TCU Horned Frogs in a 65-7 defeat, making them national champions once again.

During Bennett’s final collegiate season, he threw for 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns. WFAA stated that Bennett is projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft after his career in Athens.