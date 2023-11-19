TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida State Seminoles retired Jameis Winston’s No. 5 jersey following the conclusion of the first quarter of Saturday’s game against North Alabama.

Winston led FSU to a 14-0 record and a National Championship title in 2013, along with a Rose Bowl win against Auburn.

He was the youngest player to ever win the Heisman Trophy.

Along with honors like Walter Camp’s Player of the Year, Winston set a national freshman record for passing yards of 4,057 and recorded 40 touchdown passes.

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, who has been suspended for the game, warms up before FSU’s NCAA college football game against Clemson in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. Florida State defeated Boston College 20-17. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher, rear, talks with quarterback Jameis Winston after FSU defeated Notre Dame 31-27 in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston warms up prior to an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. Florida State defeated Boston College 20-17.(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

In his two-year career, Winston passed for 7,964 yards, fourth in FSU history, and 65 touchdowns, second in the school’s history.

In 2014, Winston was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming FSU’s first-ever No. 1 draft pick. He was with the Bucs for five seasons before going to the New Orleans Saints in 2020. Throughout his NFL career, he’s completed 139 touchdowns.

“The retirement of Jameis’ jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus,” FSU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, Michael Alford, said. “He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium.”

Jameis Winston is now the 11th Florida State football player to be honored with the retirement of his jersey.