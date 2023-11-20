TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis said the severe leg injury he sustained on Saturday will end his season.

On Monday, Travis released a statement on Instagram, thanking the community for their thoughts, before adding that his injury would end his college football career.

“Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true,” he said.

Florida State Football released the same graphic on Facebook, which has already racked up over 10,000 reactions from fans.

The ACC reposted Travis’ message to fans on TikTok where even fans from the University of Florida and the University of Miami, two of FSU’s arguably biggest rivals, sent their well wishes to FSU’s star player.

“I’m a Gator but I’m praying so hard for you. You are a true warrior get well soon sir,” a UF fan wrote.

“Canes fan here , get better 13 , speedy recovery and get ready for the draft . Good luck,” a Miami fan said.

Specific details about Travis’ injury or possible surgery have not been announced by Travis or Florida State. Coach Mike Norvell will hold his weekly press conference later Monday.

On Saturday, Travis’ left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field late in the first quarter following a run up the middle of the 58-13 win over North Alabama. He posted updates on Sunday from his Instagram account, including some showing Seminoles teammates around him in the hospital room.

Over the weekend, Travis posted updates of his time in a local hospital, surrounded by his teammates. Posts included a signed poster of well-wishes, local communities sending video messages, and his teammates sitting in the hospital room with him.

The star quarterback also posted Sunday with the caption, “Thank you Florida State University. #11-0.”

The No. 5 Seminoles (11-0, No. 4 CFP) will face Florida (5-6) on Saturday. FSU will turn to Tate Rodemaker at quarterback, with freshman Brock Glenn as the likely backup.

Travis finished his FSU career with 8,715 passing yards — second in program history — with 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He is the program’s all-time leader in offensive yards (10,676) and is among the top five on FSU’s all-time stats in most major categories, from completions to touchdown passes and wins by a quarterback.

Anyone wanting to sends cards to Jordan can do so here:

Cards can be sent to Jordan at the following address:

Jordan Travis

Florida State Athletics

403 Stadium Dr.

Tallahassee, FL 32304