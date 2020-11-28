Florida State has 2nd straight game-day football postponement

(WESH) – Florida State has had a home football game postponed on the day it was to be played for the second straight week.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Seminoles game against Virginia would not be played because of COVID-19 issues within Florida State’s program.

“We deeply regret that many Florida State and Virginia fans have already traveled to the game as well as Virginia’s team,” Florida State athletic director David Coburn said. “We simply had no way of knowing we would not be playing until this morning. We made every effort to play, but we could not do so in a way that was safe for the players.”

The games was scheduled to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.

Last week, Florida State’s game against Clemson was called just a few hours before a noon kickoff because medical personnel from each school could not agree on whether it was safe to proceed.

Clemson wanted to play after a player who traveled with the team tested positive, but Florida State officials did not want the game to proceed.