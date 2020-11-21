Florida State-Clemson football game postponed hours before kickoff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida State’s football game against Clemson has been postponed just hours before kickoff.

In a vaguely worded statement, the Atlantic Coast conference said it made the decision to cancel Saturday’s game after “both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.”

The news comes as the pandemic continues to force college football postponements across the state and around the country. The American Athletic Conference postponed the University of South Florida football game against the Navy, which had been scheduled for Saturday, due to a spike in cases at the Tampa school.

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” FSU’s head coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

The 2020 ACC Football schedule includes 11 games played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.

