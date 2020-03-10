Florida Senate OKs bill on college athlete compensation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College athletes in Florida would be able to make money off their name, image or likeness under a bill overwhelmingly passed by the Senate.

The Senate voted 37-2 to allow athletes to be paid for use of their name or image, a practice that’s still not allowed by the NCAA.

Florida is following the lead of California, which has a similar law set to go into effect in 2023.

