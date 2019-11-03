Florida International holds off Old Dominion 24-17

MIAMI (AP) — James Morgan threw for 252 yards and Napoleon Maxwell rushed for 83 yards and a score as Florida International battled to a 24-17 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

FIU (5-4, 3-3 Conference USA), which had won three consecutive games before being upset by Middle Tennessee 50-17 last week, led 16-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan ran in from the 1 to go up 24-10 with 6:17 remaining in the game. Old Dominion marched 65 yards in 10 plays to close within a touchdown after Lala Davis scored from the 10 with 2:54 left.

The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds and FIU took over on ODU’s 46. The Monarch defense stiffened, forcing a punt that gave the Monarchs the ball on their own 9. Two plays later Olin Cushion III picked off a Hayden Wolff pass to secure the win.

Jose Borregales had field goals of 21, 31 and 42 yards in the first half to give the Panthers a 9-7 lead at the break.

Wolff threw for 169 yards for Old Dominion (1-8, 0-5), which has dropped eight straight.

