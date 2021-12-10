Florida Gators, UCF Knights to invade Treasure Island ahead of Gasparilla Bowl

GAINESVILLE, FL – NOVEMBER 03: Florida Gators mascot Albert performs during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 3, 2012 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of Florida Gators and the University of Central Florida Knights will invade the city of Treasure Island ahead of their upcoming bowl game matchup.

The teams will face each other during the annual Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 23.

On Dec. 21, football players, coaches, fans and their marching bands will invade Treasure Island to kick off the bowl’s festivities.

“When on the beach, marching bands will compete against each other, providing an exciting and entertaining experience for our residents and visitors,” Justin Tramble Assistant Parks and Recreation Director said. “The beach event will also include a series of competitions between the football players of both college teams.”

The parade will start at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21, with beach activities immediately following. There will be plenty of games on site along with several food vendors for fans to enjoy.

“The event has been well-received by the residents, businesses and visitors and we look forward to continuing with the growth, especially with the newly incorporated parade down 107th,” Tramble added.