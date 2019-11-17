Breaking News
REPORT: Flights stopped at Venice Airport for fully engulfed airplane
Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Florida A&M wins 9th straight, toppling Howard 39-7

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M scored the first 39 points to defeat Howard 39-7 on Saturday night, winning its ninth-straight game.

The Rattlers (9-1, 6-0), ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll, are the only unbeaten team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference but are ineligible for the conference championship because of NCAA violations.

The game started slowly for Florida A&M, which led 3-0 on a Yahia Aly 46-yard field goal, but the Rattlers struck twice more in 39 seconds in the second quarter. Azende Rey capped a five-play drive with a run from the 2. Seconds later Markquese Bell intercepted Howard’s Ramar Williams and Florida A&M scored three plays later when Ryan Stanley found Xavier Smith with an 18-yard TD strike.

Smith caught seven passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Rey had one rushing touchdown and one receiving. Stanley went 15 of 28 passing for 172 yards.

Williams passed for 154 yards and guided the Bison on a 17-play drive capped by Josiah Crute’s plunge from the 4 to avoid the shutout. Howard (1-10, 1-6) has lost seven straight.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss