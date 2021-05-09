‘Different level athlete’: Georgina Corrick leading USF softball to successful season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida softball team just wrapped up their regular season on Sunday and will be the second seed in this week’s American Athletic Conference Tournament, facing Memphis on Thursday.

Helping them get to this point is pitcher Georgina Corrick, who’s cut her teeth on the international stage, and is now cleaning up conference and national honors. She’s come a long way from her youth sports days where she was trying to find her niche.

“The stories that her dad tells about her running up and down the soccer pitch and falling down and getting up and falling down and getting up,” USF Head Softball Coach Ken Eriksen recounted. “And golf and slicing and hooking and missing the ball. It’s hard to believe.”

Luckily for Eriksen, Corrick didn’t take to the traditional British sports that her dad pointed her toward.

“Rugby actually,” Corrick said with a laugh. “He wanted to be a part of the rugby scene. Then he wanted me to play golf. I was terrible. Tennis — I was terrible. Soccer — obviously absolutely attrocious.”

Corrick was born in England but grew up in the states, where she picked up softball at an early age. But it was her experience playing for the British National Team since the age of 15 that really helped her develop on the diamond.

“Being able to play against that caliber of teams, even though I got my butt beat a lot!” Corrick shared about her time playing for the British National Team. “I was 16. I had no idea I was playing against 35-year-old women who’d played in the Olympics, who had reached the pinnacle of their physical ability. I could go out there and I could get them out. I would say that most of what I’ve learned experience-wise has been through international and playing with older women. Most of that has been intelligence-wise.”

That has all led her to an incredible weekend, where she pitched back-to-back no-hitters. That earned her AAC “Pitcher of the Week” honors for the seventh time this season. She also earned national recognition as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association “Pitcher of the Week,” the third time in her career. Even better still, in Corrick’s first of those two no-hitters, she helped Eriksen reach 1,000 career wins– an all-time moment to be a part of.

“I didn’t really notice what was going on until probably about the fifth or sixth inning,” Corrick said. “The game was going pretty quick. I looked up and I realized that we kind of had a chance to do something really exciting and really big for him. That was beyond exciting for me. I know it was massive to the teammates and I know that was really, really big for him and what this program is. It was a very iconic moment.”

And for Eriksen, he feels as though he has an iconic player on his team.

“This is one of the best people that we’ve ever had,” Eriksen said. “She’s just a different level athlete. She’s very humble and very gracious and I really don’t think she knows how good she is, but the great ones don’t.”

And to further put into perspective exactly how talented Corrick is on the softball field, Eriksen offered a comparison.

“She’s Bobby Fischer of chess out there on the mound with really, really good stuff,” Eriksen said. “She sees the game four or five pitches ahead of the game. She’s using pitches and counts to set a guy up three or four pitches down the line and the next time up and the next time up. Her game insight is almost like the matrix.”

Corrick said her main goal has always been to play in the Olympics and has her sights set on the 2028 games, playing for Great Britain.