(KLFY) — A member of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette’s national champion waterski team has died.

Micky Geller, 18, a freshman kinesiology major from Carp, Ontario, Canada, died suddenly on May 6, according to school officials and his water ski team.

Geller was a member of the National Champion Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team, as well as the Canadian Junior National Waterski team, for which he was ranked sixth in the world in the U-21 jump.

According to his obituary in Canada, he spent his younger years in gymnastics and then moved on to rock climbing and waterskiing.

“In his free time Micky enjoyed the company of close friends, motorcycling, snowmobiling, having deep conversations and debates and just chillin,'” the obituary reads. “With his full throttle approach to life, Micky experienced more in his 18 years than many ever will. However, he was just cracking the surface of the possibilities that lay ahead.”

UL announced Geller’s passing in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that the University will lower the University flag to half-staff in memory of Michael Arthur ‘Micky’ Geller on Thursday,” the post reads. “His friends and family remain in the thoughts, hearts and prayers of many at the University.”

“Micky is survived by his parents Bobbiann and Mitch, sister Chloe, grandparents Mary Ann and Bob Cormack, Bob and Lynn Macpherson, Larry Geller and the late Nancy Geller, dogs Sandy and Daisy, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teammates whom he loved dearly,” his obituary reads.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at the West Chapel of Hulse in Ottawa, Canada.