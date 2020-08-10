Big announcement about college football season could be coming

(WFLA) — If reports are true, a bombshell announcement could be coming in the world of college football.

According to ESPN, commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting Sunday amid growing concerns over the upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although no major decisions were made over the weekend, the commissioners reportedly talked about working together in the event their respective presidents choose to cancel or postpone fall sports. Several sources have indicated that Big Ten presidents are ready to pull the plug on the fall sports season, and are waiting to see if commissioners, university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences —the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC— will follow suit.

The report comes after the Mid-American Conference postponed its entire fall sports season, including football over the weekend.

Players have since united on social media to fight for the fall season, making #wewanttoplay trend on Twitter.

Players from all Power Five Conferences said they agreed on a list of stipulations, which would:

Establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.

Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision

Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not

Use their voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials; ultimately creating a College Football Players Association that’s representative of the players of all Power 5 conferences

“People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract COVID-19.” Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence tweeted. “Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football. Having a season also incentivizes players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions.”

