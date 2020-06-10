3 UCF football players test positive for coronavirus after return to campus

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The University of Central Florida said Tuesday that three football players have tested positive for coronavirus after they returned to campus for voluntary workouts.

The school said 60 football players returned to campus on June 1 and were tested for COVID-19. They announced the positive tests for three players on Tuesday and said those players will be isolated for the next two weeks.

The school said it is contacting people who have come into contact with the three players.

“Our plan and protocols are working,” UCF Athletic Director Danny White said in a news release. “We will continue working through our medical processes, as this initial testing phase allows us to respond appropriately.”

UCF says the three who tested positive are in isolation for two weeks and will not participate in any school workouts until the quarantine period expires and the student-athletes are re-tested and test negative.

The rest of the student-athletes living on and off campus are continuing with their workouts. A spokesperson tells WESH 2 News there is nothing in terms of the timing that indicates that UCF’s football season is behind.

He says volunteer practice is the first step toward the season and there are still many steps until the season begins.

