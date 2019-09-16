Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad wins Emmy for outstanding commercial

A large billboard stands on top of a Nike store showing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at Union Square, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in San Francisco. An endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick prompted a flood of debate Tuesday as sports fans reacted to the apparel giant backing an athlete known mainly for starting a wave of protests among NFL players of police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA/CNN) — Athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick is now part of an award-winning campaign.

The Nike advertisement he was in won an Emmy for Outstanding Commercial at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held over the weekend. The commercial, called “Dream Crazy,” features Kaepernick and other sports icons like Lebron James and Serena Williams. They were all part of Nike’s 30th-anniversary commemoration of its “Just Do It” campaign.

Nike released the ad in September 2018, days before the start of the NFL season.

Kaepernick made headlines in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem before San Francisco 49ers games as a protest for injustice. His actions were both praised and condemned by many across the country. He later left the 49ers and became a free agent, but no NFL teams have picked him up yet.