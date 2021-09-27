Cleveland to play final home game as Indians

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland will play its final home game as the Indians, the team’s nickname since 1915. The club will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season.

President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti doesn’t have a date when the Indians signage outside and inside the ballpark will be removed.

“It is a huge undertaking,” he said. “The specific timeline, I’m actually not quite sure of.”

Cleveland hosts Kansas City in an afternoon makeup of a rainout last week. The team will spend the rest of the final week on the road.

After the Oct. 3 season finale in Texas and with no postseason for a team that hasn’t won the World Series since 1948, there will be a transition period before Indians — a name deemed racist by many — is dropped and Guardians appears on new uniforms with logos that were unveiled in July to mixed reviews.