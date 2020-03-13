Live Now
Multiple Florida theme parks closed amid coronavirus concerns

Cleveland Cavs’ Kevin Love pledges $100K to support NBA arena workers

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The NBA has suspended its season indefinitely as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

This after it was announced that Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The next morning, it was discovered that his teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

All the news was presented very suddenly and has players, coaches and fans in awe.

But in wake of a very dark time in the sports world, Cleveland Cavaliers’ big man Kevin Love is taking measures into his own hands in an effort to brighten things up a bit.

Love has pledged $100,000 to help arena workers affected by the league’s response to the pandemic.

The 5-time NBA All-Star announced his generous contribution to Instagram.

“I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season,” he wrote.

Love said he hopes his pledge will encourage others to do the same.

“I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities,” he said.

He went on to discuss other controversial issues that have come about amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Love talked about xenophobia, mental illness, and specific individuals impacted.

“Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don’t feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time,” he said.

There are 30 teams in the NBA and 28 arenas around the nation.

