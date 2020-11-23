Clemson’s Swinney: COVID-19 FSU ‘excuse to cancel game’

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, in Clemson, S.C. Lawrence is a candidate for the 2020 Heisman Trophy award. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes the postponement of his fourth-ranked Tigers game at Florida State on Saturday was for reasons other than COVID-19.

Swinney said Clemson followed all protocol after learning a backup offensive lineman had tested positive for the virus after the team’s trip to Tallahassee, Florida, and guidelines were put forth to deal with such issues, Swinney said.

He added the game should be a forfeit in Clemson’s favor and if Florida State wants to play the Tigers, the game should take place at Clemson with FSU handling all expenses.