CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – At 29-0, Clearwater’s Keith “One Time” Thurman has already enjoyed a successful boxing career.

But this Saturday, he has a chance to land a victory over living boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

The two will go head to head Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in what will be Thurman’s biggest fight to date.

He told us this week he wants this win not only for himself but for the Tampa Bay area as well.

The fight will take place Saturday, July 20 at 9 p.m.