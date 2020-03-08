Cirelli, Sergachev help Lightning beat Bruins 5-3

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Anthony Cirelli, left, shoots while being checked by Boston Bruins’ Charlie Coyle during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed goals just 1:02 apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 5-3.

Cedric Paquette, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored as Tampa Bay ended Boston’s four-game winning streak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for the Lightning. David Pastrnak got his 48th goal for the Bruins, Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist and Sean Kuraly also scored.

Tuukka Rask had 20 saves.

