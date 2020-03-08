Cirelli, Sergachev help Lightning beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed goals just 1:02 apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 5-3.
Cedric Paquette, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored as Tampa Bay ended Boston’s four-game winning streak.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for the Lightning. David Pastrnak got his 48th goal for the Bruins, Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist and Sean Kuraly also scored.
Tuukka Rask had 20 saves.
