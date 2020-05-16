Chris Godwin shines light on unsung heroes of coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chris Godwin, one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers top wide receivers, is shining a light on the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

He posted a message in the form of a video on Twitter.

Yo, what's up Bucs Nation! Let’s shine a light on the unsung heroes of this COVID crisis. REPLY TO THIS TWEET tagging your hero in the community and share their story. First responders, essential workers, single parents, animal services, and more…Let’s show some love! pic.twitter.com/wvdSGzEsDv — Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) May 11, 2020

The person behind the post is his grandmother.

“She means the world to me,” said Godwin. “Growing up, we actually all lived in the same house together. My family, my mom, my dad, and my sister, we moved in with my grandmother, my grandfather, my aunt, and my cousin, and we had a big house, like seven rooms, and we all moved in together so I saw her a lot and she is an incredibly strong woman.”

She is nearly 90-years-old and she was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Thankfully, she is home and she is feeling better. However, her diagnosis sparked the following idea.

“When it happened,” said Godwin in the video he posted on Twitter, “it kind of just had me, really just thinking about all of our unsung heroes.”

He asked you to reply to his tweet with a story about your hero.

“I wanted to shed a little bit of light and a little bit of positivity on these negative and dark times,” he told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley.

The stories started to roll in and, out of the goodness of his heart, Godwin read every single one of them.

“These people are shouting out their loved ones. It is such a selfless act,” he said. “There was a guy from London named Kevin. His father passed away from COVID-19 and that was very heartbreaking and that one was one of the first stories that immediately stuck out to me because he was impacted in the greatest way. I really felt that. There was a vet tech named Tyler. He had a health scare and, then, he was able to come back to work.”

Godwin personally responded to most of those touching stories and the people were stunned.

“Gettin this shoutout is crazy! As a fan, you made my year! #FireTheCannons,” tweeted Brandon Lewis.

“We have so many passionate fans so to see those types of responses from people really made my day,” said Godwin.

Godwin, with the help of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the team’s partners, sent gifts to all of those heroes.

“I am truly appreciative of all the responses that I got,” said Godwin. “It really lifted my spirits but I think, more than anything, it was a great testament to how resilient we are as people and the great things that can happen when we come together and stay unified. I hope that everyone remains safe.”