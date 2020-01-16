Cancer contributed to ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff’s death

(CNN) – It was a big shock for college football fans when ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff died on Christmas Eve, his 34th birthday. But now, we’re learning more about why he passed so suddenly.

Aschoff’s fiancee said after his autopsy, they found out he had stage four Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his lungs, an aggressive kind of cancer that can be undetectable until it’s very advanced.

(1/9) Hi all, Katy again- this will be my last post on Edward’s social media. I wanted to provide an update about Edward’s passing that may help people in processing it and making a little more sense of what happened. pic.twitter.com/6x7HPsZqZn — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) January 16, 2020

When Aschoff died, he’d been diagnosed with multi-focal pneumonia and HLH, which affects the immune system.

His fiancee explained that both pneumonia and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma can trigger HLH. All of this combined is what led to his decline and eventually his passing.

