Goalkeeper Sydney Martinez becomes program’s career leader with 25th career shutout

TAMPA, SEPT. 22, 2022 – The University of South Florida women’s soccer team beat Tulsa, 1-0, in their AAC conference home-opener at Corbett Stadium on Thursday night.



This is South Florida’s first AAC win of the season behind a big goal from freshman Daniella Chung. Senior goalkeeper Sydney Martinez made a huge save late in the match and recorded her 25th career shutout to become the program’s all-time leader in shutouts. USF dominated in shots for the game, posting a 20-6 advantage.

The team returns to the pitch next Thursday, Sept. 29 at SMU. They return to USF’s Corbett Field on Thursday, Oct. 6 to take on Memphis at 7:00 p.m.



All home matches this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, available via the free Tune In app (search “Bulls Unlimited”).