Bulls shutout at home by Badgers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They called it “disappointing. They called it “embarrassing.” They called it “frustrating.” Those words spoken by the head coach and the starting quarterback of the USF Bulls appear to be accurate. The Bulls fell flat in their first game of the season against the Wisconsin Badgers.

“As a head coach, I thought I had them ready but I guess I didn’t,” Charlie Strong told the crowd of reporters after the game. “You have to be balanced. We were never able to establish the run.”

Blake Barnett, who finished the game on the sidelines after being replaced by Jordan McCloud, completed 13 of 30 passes for 109 yards. He was sacked three times.

He said, “The team that played out there tonight is not the team that we are.”

The final score was 49-0.