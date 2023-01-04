TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 17.

Evans earned the title for the second time in his career, joining teammate Chris Godwin as the only wide receivers in franchise history to win the award multiple times.

The announcement comes after Brady and Evans connected multiple times to defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-24 in a division-clinching game. Evans finished the game with 10 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

According to a press release, Evans led all players across the league in receiving yards, yards from scrimmage, receiving touchdowns, and touchdowns from scrimmage.

Evans’ 207 receiving yards marked the fourth-most in a single game in franchise history and his three touchdowns were tied for the second-most in a single game in club history, according to the Buccaneers.

Evans and Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill are tied for the most games in league history with 175-or-more receiving yards and multiple touchdown receptions, with five-such performances each.

On Sunday, Evans hit another milestone with his 63-yard touchdown. The touchdown put Evans over the 1,000 receiving mark for his ninth straight season; He’s only been in the NFL for nine seasons.

After surpassing 1,000 yards, he became the only player in NFL history to begin a career with nine consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards.

“Every year is different,” Evans said after the Panthers game. “I just thank God that he’s blessed me to be healthy. I have great people around me that help me, you know, accomplish this feat. I’m hoping that I can keep extending it every year I play.”

Evans’ is the Buccaneers’ all-time leader in career receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, scrimmage yards (10,435), and touchdowns scored (82).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.