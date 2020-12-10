Bucs WR Mike Evans nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gets around Los Angeles Rams defensive back Darious Williams (31) to score on a 9-yard touchdown reception from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He is a force on and off the football field.

He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his six seasons in the league and he has exceeded the expectations of nearly everyone he has interacted with since arriving on the scene.

Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the second consecutive year.

The award recognizes a player for his outstanding community service activities in conjunction with his excellence on the field.

“I am humbled to be considered for such a prestigious award,” said Evans in a statement. “There are so many NFL players and athletes who pay it forward and are committed to making a difference in their communities. I’m just proud to do my part.”

He has done his part again and again and again.

The Mike Evans Family Foundation, which he created with his wife about three years ago, supports children from low income families.

The foundation hosts a variety of events every year including the “Catch for Christmas” event. “Catch for Christmas” raises money for victims of domestic violence, provides gift for the children in this community, and helps fund college scholarships.

When the COVID-19 pandemic descended on our country, Evans donated $100,000 from the Mike Evans Family Foundation to help with the relief efforts.

He typically tries to avoid the spotlight when it comes to these generous acts but, in November, News Channel 8 featured one of them. Evans sent a letter and a signed football to the family of a young fan, who died in a car accident.

“We are proud of you and keep doing the great work you are doing, even more important than on the field,” said the father of that fan in the November interview. “The work you are doing off of the field is making a huge difference so thank you.”

The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a prime time awards special scheduled to air during the week of Super Bowl LV.

The nominee from each team will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice.

The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.