Bucs WR Bryant Mitchell participates in social media challenge

TAMPA (WFLA) — He is juggling while doing a single leg pistol squat on a BOSU ball that is, inevitably, wobbling underneath him. If you are having trouble understanding the terminology, you are probably not alone.

This video will dispel your questions and increase your awe. It demonstrates the, for lack of a better word, insanity of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Bryant Mitchell.

If you are calling it a “stunt,” he is calling it, “a fun way to work on our craft.”

Mitchell said he wanted to try something new to enhance his hand-eye coordination. He joined forces with Ishmael Hyman, a wide receiver who went from the Buccaneers to the Panthers earlier this year, to create the concept.

Then, Mitchell’s best friend, Brandon Zylstra, started the trend.

“Brandon is the leader of the challenge,” said Mitchell. “I believe the challenge is to get people active and moving, to show that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Zylstra, who is also an NFL wide receiver, is entering his third season in the league. He currently plays for the Carolina Panthers.

“He’s trying any movement someone sends him via social media,” explained Mitchell. “So, if they do something more impressive, he has vowed to give it a try and post his attempts. So, everyone, go send your videos to him so he can attempt anything you throw at him.”

These athletes are essentially stunt doubles and they are not afraid to flaunt it.

Mitchell and Hyman, thank you for introducing us to the insanity.

Zylstra, thank you for keeping the insanity alive.

You can send your videos to Brandon Zylstra on Twitter or on Instagram.

