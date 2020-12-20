Bucs WR Antonio Brown scores first touchdown of season against Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, left, gets past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall for what proved to be the winning touchdown in the final minutes of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WFLA) – “It was good for him and good for all of us.”

Antonio Brown, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers newest wide receiver, scored his first touchdown in a Buccaneers uniform against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.

“He has done a good job,” said Arians. “He is doing the best with his opportunities.”

Brown has to share the receiving spotlight with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Scotty Miller.

However, he does not seem to mind it.

Brown caught five balls on seven targets for 93 yards on Sunday, finishing with the second most receiving yards on the team. His touchdown also proved to be the game winning touchdown for the Buccaneers.

“It has been a long journey for me,” he said after the game, “and, when I get that opportunity, I am always grateful.”