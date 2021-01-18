LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Bucs Vita Vea may be ready to play in NFC Championship Game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to fill a huge hole in their defensive line this season, a hole previously occupied by Vita Vea.

However, on Monday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Times reported the third year defensive tackle is likely to return to practice on Wednesday.

He has not practiced with the team since breaking his leg in the Buccaneers Thursday night loss to the Chicago Bears on October 8.

Vea may even be able to play on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

He recorded 10 tackles and two sacks in the first five games of season before he suffered that injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss