TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran running back Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Bernard could return to action as soon as Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland.

The running back was placed on IR back on Sept. 21, after sustaining an ankle injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week Two. According to the Buccaneers, he was required to miss at least four games before being eligible to return.

Bernard has already been out for nine weeks. During the Bucs three-week window, he can practice with the team and be activated to the 53-man roster at any point during that time.

RB Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated to the 53-man roster at any time over the next three weeks.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 21, 2022

Before his injury, Bernard played exclusively on special teams for the first two games of the season.

In 2021, during his first season with the Buccaneers, he had eight carries for 58 yards, caught 23 passes for 123 yards, and had three touchdowns.

After spending eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard signed with Tampa Bay in May 2021. This past offseason, Bernard was re-signed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers will be back in action on Nov. 27, against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.