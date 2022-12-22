TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl votes are in and one Tampa Bay Buccaneer will be returning to the games for the second time in his three years in the league.

On Wednesday evening, the NFL announced that Bucs’ standout offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs has been selected for the Pro Bowl.

During his rookie season in 2020, he was selected as a member of the PFWA All-Rookie team along with being named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro the following year in 2021.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Wirfs is the highest-graded right tackle in the NFL for 2022, garnering an 86.8 overall grade and a 90.0 pass-blocking grade. Wirfs pass protection grade ranks second among all offensive linemen and first among right tackles.

Despite being injured in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, Wirfs has totaled 771 offensive snaps this season and according to PFF metrics, he’s yielded four total pressures, one quarterback hit, and one sack.

Among offensive linemen with 750-or-more offensive snaps, Wirfs has allowed the fewest pressures and the fewest quarterback hurries (two), with four fewer than any other qualified player in each of those categories so far this season.

With this year’s selection, Wirfs became the third offensive lineman to receive multiple Pro Bowl selections while playing for the Bucs. He joins Tony Mayberry (three) and Davin Joseph (two).

Wirfs hit another milestone as he is the only one out of the group to be selected multiple times in the first three seasons of the player’s career.

Although the Bucs’ record stands at 6-8, they’ve only allowed a sack on just 3.0 percent of pass plays – marking it the best in the league. The Bucs are also tied for the fewest sacks surrendered in the league with 19.

Since Wirfs was drafted, Tampa Bay has led the league in sacks allowed per pass attempt (3.1%), while also recording the most games without giving up a sack during that span (14).

Behind its offensive line, the Bucs rank fourth in the NFL in passing offense, averaging 268.4 yards per game.

When Pro Bowl voting began, the Bucs had 29 players listed on the ballot. Last year, five Buccaneers were voted as Pro Bowlers: QB Tom Brady, OLB Shaquil Barrett, C Ryan Jensen, G Ali Marpet, and T Tristan Wirfs.

In addition to Wirfs, the Bucs had two players named as first alternates including:

Quarterback Tom Brady

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Other alternates named to the Pro Bowl include:

G Shaq Mason

K Ryan Succop

NT Vite Vea

LB Devin White.

The NFL announced that they would be retiring the traditional AFC vs. NFC game with a multi-day skills competition between players from the conferences and a flag football game.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Feb. 5 at noon at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.