Bucs Tom Brady and Saints Drew Brees meet for seventh time in divisional round playoff game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Yes, you have to agree with Tom Brady and his wildly popular tweet referencing the upcoming game between two of the best quarterbacks in the history of the game.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees are future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

However, they are not finished with their careers yet.

“I have known him for a long time,” said Brady when he was asked about his relationship with Brees on Thursday. “I have always had a great amount of respect for him going all the way back to his Purdue days and my roommate when I first got to the Patriots was from Purdue and was really good friends with Drew and I always kept up with them and got to know them somewhat well over the years.”

Brady and Brees will meet inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday for a divisional round playoff game. That game will be the seventh time they have gone head to head in the NFL. Currently, Brees has the advantage winning five games and losing two games against Brady.

“He is 18 months younger than me,” Brady said with a smile.

Brady, who was born on August 3, 1977, is 43 years old while Brees, who was born on this day in 1979, is 42 years old.

“18 months ago I felt pretty good,” added Brady, “so I’ve got a little advanced age on him and experience but I am hanging in there. He has had a terrific year and he is a great player.”

Brees, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, fell behind Brady in both of those categories but he did miss four games due to injuries.

Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. He has only thrown for more yards four times and more touchdowns one time in his 21 year career.

“We have certainly come a long way and I think we are going to keep improving,” said Brady in regards to his connections with his wide receivers.

Those connections will be crucial to the Buccaneers success on Sunday because, as Brady mentioned in his weekly interview, Brees and the Saints have “continuity” on their side.

“I have always said continuity is the key in the NFL because there are so many situations that come up on a weekly basis,” said Brady, “and, for you to have the years of experience with the play caller to think, ‘Oh yes! This is exactly how we are going to handle this particular situation on the fly,’ so you don’t have to wait until Monday to correct it. I think situational football is really important. There is not a lot of bad about this team. They are pretty spectacular.”