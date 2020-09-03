Bucs ticket value could drop estimated $240M with no fans at remaining home games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced this week they will not allow fans to attend the first two home games – a decision that may have long-term impacts on the ticket value of the upcoming season.

“We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide access to our loyal fans, with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff, and our Tampa community,” the Buccaneers said in a statement released Wednesday. “Based on our conversations, we have determined that it is not yet the right time to welcome fans back to Raymond James Stadium.”

New estimates from Ticket IQ show that if remainder of home games were to have no fans in attendance, based on the secondary market value before the recent announcement, the Buccaneers’ estimated ticket market value loss is more than $243 million.

Across the NFL, only a fraction of last year’s tickets are available as teams adjust to safety measures and guidelines amid the pandemic.

So far, five teams have announced that they will not allow fans at the games, while 15 have said that they’ll have limited capacity.

Based on the 2018 stadium revenue report from Forbes, the NFL will lose $5.5 billion if games are played in empty stadiums.

The Bucs are scheduled to host fans for the first time this season on Oct. 18 in their Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers.

