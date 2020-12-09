Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski brrrringing out beanie with drop in Tampa temperatures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the temperature in Tampa hovered around 50 degrees on Wednesday morning, the Buccaneers newest tight end could probably be seen shivering in his shoes.

“I am like, ‘It is cold out there!’ exclaimed Rob Gronkowski in the Zoom interview on Wednesday afternoon. “I was wearing a beanie and everything. I was getting the extra-long sleeves so that is how I feel about it now. It gets chilly.”

BRRRR!

Gronkowski, who spent his first nine NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, claims his blood has thinned since moving to Florida to join the Buccaneers and Tom Brady earlier this year.

“With training camp 100 degrees every day, about 80 degrees every day, and, now, finally, it is a little chilly,” he said with a smile.

Apparently, according to Gronkowski, the weather is a common topic amongst his teammates.

“Guys that have played down here throughout their whole career,” said Gronkowski, “they always talk about, ‘What is the weather like up there? What is it like in December? What does it feel like to be down here right now?’ so there are always conversations like that.”

Thankfully, Gronkowski thinks he can handle the “chilly” Tampa temperatures especially on Sundays.

“You cannot beat football weather down here right now,” he said. “I mean 50 degrees, 60 degrees is great football weather for sure.”