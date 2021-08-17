Bucs sign tackle to fill void on offensive line

This is a 2021 photo of Jake Benzinger of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Tuesday, May 18, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not waste any time adding depth to their offensive line.

Sadarius Hutcherson, an undrafted rookie, suffered a torn ACL in the preseason game against the Bengals on Saturday night. He has been placed on Injured Reserve.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians responded to a question about filling that void on Monday.

“We are going to work somebody out in the morning and, hopefully, find another fresh body that can play in this ball game,” he said in reference to the upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans.

Apparently, the team brought in and then promptly signed Jake Benzinger, a tackle from Wake Forest University.

Benzinger entered the National Football League as a college free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 prior to being waived on Aug. 3, 2020. He then signed a futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts in January 2021. The team waived him about a week ago.

“I do not really want to put starters back in or put them in at all if I have to,” Arians said Monday. “The offensive line might play in this game if only by necessity and we will see how that goes.”