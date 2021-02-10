Bucs sign 11 players from practice squad to future contracts

The video board at Raymond James Stadium displays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Champions graphic as confetti falls after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed 11 players from their practice squad to future contracts.

OLB Quinton Bell

WR Cyril Grayson

DB Javon Hagan

WR Travis Jonsen

G Nick Leverett

TE Codey McElroy

DB Herb Miller

G John Molchon

WR Josh Pearson

DL Benning Potoa’e

DT Kobe Smith

The Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, responded to a question about keeping this team together on Monday.

“I am very very confident,” said Arians. “I have all of the trust in the world in Jason [Licht]. There will be dollars involved but they are so so so close and, sometimes, dollars don’t matter.”