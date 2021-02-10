Bucs sign 11 players from practice squad to future contracts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed 11 players from their practice squad to future contracts.
OLB Quinton Bell
WR Cyril Grayson
DB Javon Hagan
WR Travis Jonsen
G Nick Leverett
TE Codey McElroy
DB Herb Miller
G John Molchon
WR Josh Pearson
DL Benning Potoa’e
DT Kobe Smith
The Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, responded to a question about keeping this team together on Monday.
“I am very very confident,” said Arians. “I have all of the trust in the world in Jason [Licht]. There will be dollars involved but they are so so so close and, sometimes, dollars don’t matter.”