Bucs Ryan Jensen shares Super Bowl moment with son

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When you win a championship in any sport at any level, you find yourself gravitating toward the people who helped you to get there.

Your coaches.

Your teammates.

Your family.

Ryan Jensen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers center, walked across the confetti covered field with his young son on Sunday night after the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Ryan wore his white jersey while his son, Wyatt, wore a red Buccaneers jersey with “Daddy” on the back of it.

Eventually, his son found his equivalent of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, his dad’s helmet.

Can you handle this magical moment? wait for it wait for it wait for it …@sinjen66, you have a future #Bucs player on your hands pic.twitter.com/VnWaIkXUWS — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) February 8, 2021

Wyatt proceeded to put it on his head even though it probably weighed as much as him. He gained speed as he wobbled forward frequently putting his hands of either side of the helmet to keep it in place.

Finally, the force of gravity pulled him onto the grassy field in the middle of the celebration at Raymond James Stadium.

Wyatt got a helmet, Ryan got a Super Bowl ring, and the two of them will be able to share this magical moment forever.