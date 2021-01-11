Bucs RG Alex Cappa out, Aaron Stinnie in

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Aaron Stinnie (64) walks the turf before the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte , N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A win is a win but, unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walked out of FedExField with a win and a serious injury.

Alex Cappa, the Buccaneers right guard, fractured his ankle in the game against the Washington Football Team.

Aaron Stinnie will fill that void on Sunday when the Buccaneers visit the New Orleans Saints for the Divisional Round game.

“Aaron Stinnie will start,” confirmed Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers head coach, “and he is doing a great job for us so he is more than ready to play.”