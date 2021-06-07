Bucs reportedly restructure Bruce Arians, Jason Licht contracts after Super Bowl win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, left, and general manager Jason Licht acknowledge fans during a celebration of their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization finalized new contracts with its head coach and general manager this week, according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network reported on the two contracts Monday.

Bruce Arians, who joined the team in 2019, originally signed a four-year contract through 2022 with a fifth-year option in 2023. Although the two parties did not extend that deal, Arians is expected to receive a raise.

Jason Licht, who has been the Buccaneers general manager since 2014, reportedly agreed to a contract extension after assembling a Super Bowl winning team.