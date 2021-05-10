Bucs re-sign veteran QB Blaine Gabbert

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently carrying four quarterbacks on the roster after finalizing a deal with Blaine Gabbert on Monday.

The veteran quarterback, who has been with the Buccaneers for the past two seasons, appeared in four games in 2020. He completed nine of 16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

He spent his first season with the team on injured reserve after hurting his left shoulder in a preseason game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Gabbert as the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played for the Jaguars for three seasons, for the San Francisco 49ers for three seasons, for the Arizona Cardinals for one season, and for the Tennessee Titans for one season before joining the Buccaneers.