Bucs RB Leonard Fournette contributing $100K to help New Orleans recover from Hurricane Ida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He has only been a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization for about one year but, in that time, he has created a name – correction – multiple names for himself.

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is more commonly called “Playoff Lenny” or “Lombardi Lenny” after he exploded onto the scene in the postseason. He helped the Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl in franchise history earlier this year.

Now, he is helping his hometown of New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Ida – earning yet another nickname. Do you prefer “Generous Lenny” or, possibly, “Philanthropist Lenny” in this situation?

Fournette shared the news on his Twitter on Monday evening.

“It’s time to step up. The New Orleans community is being hit hard by Hurricane Ida and in need of the world’s support,” he wrote. “I am supporting the following organizations in its relief efforts to provide my beloved city and its families, children and individuals with basic necessities.”

He listed the necessities as “food, water, clothing, blankets, medical supplies and more.”

He then listed the organizations he is supporting. They include Cajun Navy Relief and Rescue, Second Harvest Food Bank, All Hands and Hearts, The St. Bernard Project and Direct Relief.

Fournette, less than 24 hours later, stated he is contributing $100,000 to the relief efforts.

His final words in his most recent tweet are, “luv my city.” Yes, he definitely does love the city of New Orleans.

