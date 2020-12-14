Bucs RB hurt pinky finger in game against Vikings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He rushed for 80 yards on 18 carries and he scored one touchdown. Those numbers are the best numbers he has recorded in the past three games.

However, Ronald Jones played with an injury on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We are waiting to see if RoJo may have fractured a pinky,” said Bruce Arians, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Monday afternoon. “It happened earlier in the game. He went back and played with it.”

Yes, he played with a bum pinky, he took the handoffs from Tom Brady with a bum pinky, and he carried the football through the most aggressive type of traffic with a bum pinky.

Jones, who has been constantly referred to as “the guy” by Arians, is performing like it.

He has rushed for 900 yards this season, the fourth most in the league, and six touchdowns, which is tied for sixth most among backs in the league.

While he may be able to play with a possible fracture in his pinky finger, Arians confirmed it is a “wait and see” situation.